Some Bluffton neighborhoods will have a new trash pickup day. Here’s a breakdown

Certain Bluffton neighborhoods will see a change in trash and recycling pickup days starting next month.
The changes will begin April 22 and are the result of merging the Savannah and Hilton Head Waste Management operations into one central facility located in the new RiverPort Business Park in Hardeeville, according to a Waste Management news release.
Here are the days trash will be picked up in each neighborhood.
Monday
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
- The Haven
- Heritage at New Riverside
- The Landings
- Midpoint
- Mill Creek/Cypress Ridge
- Palmetto Pointe
- Southern Oaks
Tuesday
- Alston Park
- Baynard Park
- Bluffton Park
- Brendan Lane
- Hampton Lake
- Lawton Station
- Parkside
- Pinecrest
- Red Cedar Street area
Wednesday
- No garbage pickup
Thursday
- Pine Ridge
Friday
- Buck Island Road
- Goethe Road
- Hampton Hall
- Hidden Lakes
- Old Town
- Rose Dhu Creek
- Seagrass Station
- Shell Hall
- Shults Road
- Simmonsville Road
- The Farm
- Townes at Buckwalter
- Wellstone
Recycling schedule
Recycling will be picked up according to the following schedule.
Monday
- The Haven
- Heritage at New Riverside
- The Landings
- Midpoint
- Mill Creek/Cypress Ridge
- Palmetto Pointe
- Rose Dhu Creek
- Southern Oaks
- Shell Hall
Tuesday
- Alston Park
- Baynard Park
- Buck Island Road
- Hampton Lake
- Hidden Lakes
- Lawton Station
- Parkside
- Pine Ridge
- Pinecrest
- Simmonsville Road
- Townes at Buckwalter
- Wellstone
Wednesday
- No recycling pickup
Thursday
- No recycling pickup
Friday
- Bluffton Park
- Brendan Lane
- Goethe Road
- Hampton Hall
- Red Cedar Street area
- Seagrass Station
- Shults Road
- The Farm
Comments