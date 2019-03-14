Bluffton worker dies after falling through skylight on warehouse roof, officials say

A 46-year-old Bluffton man died Thursday morning after falling through a skylight on top of a warehouse, Beaufort County officials say.
Hugo Hernan Nochitta was with a crew painting the roof of the building around 9 a.m. when he stepped backward and fell through the skylight, deputy coroner David Ott said.
He died at the scene.
Nochitta’s body was being sent to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy Friday, Ott said.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene, Maj. Bob Bromage said.
The warehouse is located in the area of 1204 Fording Island Road.
