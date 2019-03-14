Local

Bluffton worker dies after falling through skylight on warehouse roof, officials say

By Lana Ferguson and

Caitlin Turner

March 14, 2019 03:41 PM

Stock image of crime scene tape
Stock image of crime scene tape Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stock image of crime scene tape Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 46-year-old Bluffton man died Thursday morning after falling through a skylight on top of a warehouse, Beaufort County officials say.

Hugo Hernan Nochitta was with a crew painting the roof of the building around 9 a.m. when he stepped backward and fell through the skylight, deputy coroner David Ott said.

He died at the scene.

Nochitta’s body was being sent to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy Friday, Ott said.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene, Maj. Bob Bromage said.

The warehouse is located in the area of 1204 Fording Island Road.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Caitlin Turner

Caitlin Turner is the retail and business reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. She has worked in the news industry for five years in both Ohio and South Carolina and loves the Lowcountry life.

  Comments  