What’s that tiny barge doing near the Hilton Head bridge? Here’s what we found out

By Katherine Kokal

March 07, 2019 01:55 PM

The boat wrecks of Broad Creek

By
By

If you’ve driven over the Hilton Head bridges in the last six months, you probably would have noticed a small barge floating off the right side of the bridge in Mackay’s Creek.

Some call it an eyesore, but what is that thing, and why is it there?

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is charged with keeping track of abandoned vessels left around the state. SCDNR spokesperson David Lucas said he sent a patrolling officer to check out the barge near Buckingham Landing.

Here are three things we found out about the small barge and why it’s there:

1. It’s not sinking

Contrary to popular belief, the barge isn’t sinking. It’s anchored in the water with pylons and has the required visible lighting, Lucas said.



IMG-0103 (1).JPG
Bill McDaniel, submitted.

2. SCDNR doesn’t really know who it belongs to

Since there are no identifying markings on the barge, Lucas said it’s difficult to figure out who owns it. Local boat captains have reported to SCDNR that they’ve seen it being used and hauled by Atlantic Marine Construction, a Burton-based dock builder.

Five calls over three days to Atlantic Marine Construction were not returned.

3. It’s safe

The small barge is not leaking fuel into the water, according to Lucas.

It’s also not in a “navigable channel,” Lucas said. Since it’s anchored over an oyster shell bank in the water, it’s not impeding boat traffic.

“There is no navigational issue with it being anchored in that location, and the barge seems secure,” Lucas said.

Katherine Kokal

Katherine Kokal moved to South Carolina in 2018 after graduating from the University of Missouri with a degree in Print and Digital International Journalism. To date, she has won two South Carolina Press Association Awards for in-depth reporting and government beat reporting. On the weekends, you’ll find her doing yoga and hiking Pinckney Island.

