What’s that tiny barge doing near the Hilton Head bridge? Here’s what we found out

If you’ve driven over the Hilton Head bridges in the last six months, you probably would have noticed a small barge floating off the right side of the bridge in Mackay’s Creek.
Some call it an eyesore, but what is that thing, and why is it there?
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is charged with keeping track of abandoned vessels left around the state. SCDNR spokesperson David Lucas said he sent a patrolling officer to check out the barge near Buckingham Landing.
Here are three things we found out about the small barge and why it’s there:
1. It’s not sinking
Contrary to popular belief, the barge isn’t sinking. It’s anchored in the water with pylons and has the required visible lighting, Lucas said.
2. SCDNR doesn’t really know who it belongs to
Since there are no identifying markings on the barge, Lucas said it’s difficult to figure out who owns it. Local boat captains have reported to SCDNR that they’ve seen it being used and hauled by Atlantic Marine Construction, a Burton-based dock builder.
Five calls over three days to Atlantic Marine Construction were not returned.
3. It’s safe
The small barge is not leaking fuel into the water, according to Lucas.
It’s also not in a “navigable channel,” Lucas said. Since it’s anchored over an oyster shell bank in the water, it’s not impeding boat traffic.
“There is no navigational issue with it being anchored in that location, and the barge seems secure,” Lucas said.
