No injuries reported after plane crashes at Ridgeland Airport, officials say

By Lana Ferguson

February 23, 2019 08:52 AM

No one was injured after a plane crashed Friday afternoon at the Ridgeland Airport, officials say.

The single engine aircraft— which was carrying the pilot and one passenger — had trouble landing and collided with the ground, a Ridgeland Fire Department news release said.

The airport has resumed its regular operations, the release said.

Crews from the Ridgeland Fire Department and Jasper County Fire-Rescue responded to the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine a probable cause of the incident. 

