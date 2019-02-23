No injuries reported after plane crashes at Ridgeland Airport, officials say

No one was injured after a plane crashed Friday afternoon at the Ridgeland Airport, officials say.
The single engine aircraft— which was carrying the pilot and one passenger — had trouble landing and collided with the ground, a Ridgeland Fire Department news release said.
The airport has resumed its regular operations, the release said.
Crews from the Ridgeland Fire Department and Jasper County Fire-Rescue responded to the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine a probable cause of the incident.
