7 people hospitalized in downtown Savannah horse carriage accident, officials say

By Maggie Angst

February 08, 2019 01:25 PM

Seven people were hospitalized Friday morning after a horse spooked and the carriage the animal was pulling overturned in downtown Savannah, according to the International Association of Firefighters in Savannah.

The accident, which did not involve any other vehicle, occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Friday near Warren Square at Habersham and East Congress streets, according to Bianca Johnson, public information coordinator for the Savannah Police Department.

All six passengers and the carriage’s driver were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, Johnson said.
The horse, which had walked two blocks away from the accident, was secured and “appeared to be okay at the time,” Johnson said. But the animal will get a more thorough evaluation from a veterinarian, she said.

Chelsea Williams, a realtor at Keller Williams Realty, wrote on Facebook that the horse ran by her office at 124 Habersham St. with the driver “desperately trying to control it.”

“The poor horse was spooked beyond control, took a corner too sharply and the whole carriage overturned,” she wrote.

Savannah Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

Savannah Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Maggie Angst

Maggie Angst covers education for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. In 2017, Maggie was named the Media Person of the Year by the South Carolina chapter of the Sierra Club. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri and grew up in the Chicago area.

