7 people hospitalized in downtown Savannah horse carriage accident, officials say

Seven people were hospitalized Friday morning after a horse spooked and the carriage the animal was pulling overturned in downtown Savannah, according to the International Association of Firefighters in Savannah.
The accident, which did not involve any other vehicle, occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Friday near Warren Square at Habersham and East Congress streets, according to Bianca Johnson, public information coordinator for the Savannah Police Department.
Chelsea Williams, a realtor at Keller Williams Realty, wrote on Facebook that the horse ran by her office at 124 Habersham St. with the driver “desperately trying to control it.”
“The poor horse was spooked beyond control, took a corner too sharply and the whole carriage overturned,” she wrote.
Savannah Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
Savannah Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
