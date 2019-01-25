Local

You'll see a big ship working off Daufuskie soon. Here's what's happening

By Katherine Kokal

January 25, 2019 03:41 PM

A $12.7 million dredging project is set to begin off Daufuskie Island in the coming months to make those waters easier to navigate, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Savannah.

The maintenance dredging project will “move the sediment that has settled into an area and started to fill the shipping channel ... back to its authorized depth,” Billy Birdwell, the senior public affairs officer for the corps said Friday.

The project is set to be completed by Aug. 2, according to a Department of Defense news release. The work will be handled by Cottrell Contracting Corporation, a Chesapeake, Va., based company that was the sole bidder on the project.

Birdwell could not provide a specific start date for the work Friday.

The project also includes dredging off Jekyll Island in Georgia, according to the news release.

