Update: Crews working on power lines near Hilton Head bridges after thousands lost electricity

This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Crews were working on power lines near the Hilton Head bridges around noon on Thursday after more than 12,000 customers on the island were left in the dark earlier in the day.
Tray Hunter, spokesman for Palmetto Electric, said Santee Cooper transmission lines that supply power to two substations on the island were knocked off a tower in the wind overnight.
That left 12,269 customers without electricity for about an hour as power was rerouted.
Palmetto Electric’s outage map indicated most of the outages were on the north end of the island.
The company posted on its Facebook page around 6:30 a.m. that it was aware of the outages and was working to restore power.
As of about 7:15 a.m., the company said electricity was restored.
Hunter said no further outages are expected as the lines are repaired.
To report an outage, customers may call Palmetto Electric at 866-445-5551.
