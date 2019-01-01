Welcome, 2019! Which restaurants are open on New Year’s Day around Beaufort County?

Happy New Year, Beaufort County!
Before you start on all your resolutions you may be ready for your first breakfast of the year.
Most restaurants are still on holiday hours, so check out our running list of which restaurants are open on Jan. 1.
Do you know of a restaurant that is open today? Send it to kkokal@islandpacket.com
This list will be updated throughout the day.
Breakfast
- Hilton Head Diner, open 24 hours
- The Cottage, Bluffton. Serving breakfast until 2 p.m.
- Watusi Cafe, Hilton Head. Open until 3 p.m.
- Sippin Cow, Bluffton. Open until 1 p.m.
- Corner Perk, Bluffton. Open until 6 p.m.
- First Watch, Bluffton. Open until 2:30 p.m.
- Panini’s on the Waterfront, Beaufort. Open for brunch until 3 p.m.
- The Cracked Egg, Port Royal and Okatie. Open until 2 p.m.
Lunch
- Fat Patties, Bluffton and Beaufort. Open 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
