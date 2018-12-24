Changes coming to Bluffton’s Oyster Factory Park. Here’s what you need to know

Oyster Factory Park in Bluffton will close boat ramp access to the May River on Jan. 7 for renovations.
In a recent press release, the town announced it will begin its Oyster Factory Drainage and Boat Ramp Improvement Project next month. The boat ramp will be closed through mid-February, and work itself should last about 30 days.
The town said the project aims to improve park drainage, walking accessibility and paving over the gravel portion of Wharf Street to provide added stability for boats launching into the river and park visitors alike. The approach to the boat ramp will be paved over with concrete.
Anyone seeking to access the May River by boat can still do so at several other locations. The town listed Alljoy Public Dock, the H.E. Trask, Sr. Boat Landing, Buckingham Landing and C.C. Haigh, Jr. Boat Landing as alternatives until the Oyster Factory Park ramp reopens.
The Bluffton Oyster Factory and Garvin-Garvey House will be open during their normal hours, and the town advised anyone looking to park in the area to park in the lot next to Bridge Street. For the factory specifically, there will also be signs to direct visitors.
