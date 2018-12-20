Daughter and 2 grandchildren of Bluffton restaurant owner killed in Michigan house fire

The daughter and two grandchildren of Bluffton BBQ owner Ted Huffman were killed in a house fire early Tuesday, according to a post by Huffman on Facebook.
Amy Athey, 42, and children Lydia Athey and Rocco Wharff were killed in the fire in Beaverton, Michigan, according to WJRT television station.
WJRT said the fire started around 4 a.m., and it cited Beaverton Fire Chief Matt Fruchey as saying a wood stove may have been the cause of the blaze.
Lydia was 9 years old and Rocco was 18, reported the Midland Daily News.
Amy Athey’s ex-husband, Dan, and his son Chris were found injured outside the home, the newspaper said. It said that Amy had been spending the night at the home to be with her daughter.
Dan Athey was hospitalized with burns, according to posts on a Facebook group set up to raise funds for the family’s funeral and medical expenses. As of Thursday morning, the group had raised nearly $67,000 of the $70,000 goal.
Huffman, who owns Bluffton BBQ, located in the Promenade in Old Town, posted on his Facebook page that he and Amy Athey had recently reunited after 39 years.
“We have had a little time to get acquainted, but not enough,” he wrote.
