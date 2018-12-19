Beaufort County teen reported missing, police say

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen reported missing by his family, according to an alert.
Malik Spencer, 18, of Lobeco was reported missing by family Wednesday night. He was last seen at his Lobeco residence at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the alert says.
The teen also did not show up for a shift at work Wednesday.
“According to his family members, It is out of character for Malik to be out of contact with them and to miss work,” the alert says.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Malik drives a silver 2006 Toyota Camry with the South Carolina license plate CXY426.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch 9-1-1.
Comments