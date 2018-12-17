This luxurious retirement community on Hilton Head is expanding

The Bayshore, a popular retirement transition community on Hilton Head is expanding, according to pre-application materials filed with the Town of Hilton Head Island.
The community first opened in June 2017. Phase two of the development includes building 26 units across the street from the existing 126-unit building on Squire Pope Road in Hilton Head’s northwest end. The application materials did not include an expected completion date.
Pauline Giron, Bayshore’s director of community relations, told The Island Packet in 2017 that the community is unique because residents can live independently and then transition to assisted-living services in the same unit as their needs change.
Giron said in 2017 that in a typical facility, residents would need to physically move to a new unit to get assisted-living services.
Residents of the new development will have access to all the amenities in the existing, waterfront community and staff will be able to service both buildings via a crosswalk on Squire Pope Road, according to the application.
The Bayshore includes full kitchens and laundry services in each unit, The Island Packet previously reported. Residents also have access to a swimming pool, movie theater, garden and swing trellis, fire pit and a waterfront view of Skull Creek that mimics popular apartment amenities on Hilton Head.
Giron called the community “the first of its kind in South Carolina” for retirement living, which includes a packed activity calendar for residents.
Units at The Bayshore are priced monthly starting at $3,925, according to the community website, and there is no buy-in fee. The monthly rent includes utilities, housekeeping, transportation and meal costs, The Island Packet previously reported.
