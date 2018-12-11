Trump administration plan isn’t worth risking local business, Beaufort County leaders say

Frank Knapp, left, gestures to a group gathered before a news conference in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Tuesday. Knapp, CEO of the S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce, was joined by Beaufort County officials to talk about a federal lawsuit filed by S.C. cities seeking to block permits allowing seismic testing for oil and gas in the Atlantic Ocean. Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com