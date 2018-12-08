12 amazing Christmas displays you must see around Hilton Head this season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Hilton Head Island is aglow with some rocking Christmas displays.
From the shining neighborhoods of the north end to the beaming boats of Shelter Cove and the dazzling displays of Harbour Town, Hilton Head is sparkling with Christmas cheer this holiday season.
Here are 12 spots on Hilton Head that you must see this December.
Think we missed a good one?
Salty Dog/ South Beach Marina
South Beach Marina is a Lowcountry winter wonderland this time of the year, complete with a giant glowing tree and hundreds of colorful lights igniting the pier and reflecting in the water. Definitely worth a trip to the southern part of Sea Pines to see this display.
DETAILS: Salty Dog is located in Sea Pines, a private community, but the public can pay $8 for a carload of folks to get in.
Harbour Town
From the big, bright Christmas tree to the beach-themed, light-up decorations, Harbour Town is twinkling with holiday cheer. This is definitely a display worth getting out of your car for. Take a walk around the lighthouse.
DETAILS: Harbour Town is located in Sea Pines, a private community, but the public can pay $8 for a carload to get in.
The Triangle
Next, you have to check out the twinkling Triangle (a.k.a. Reilley’s plaza). You can’t miss it if you’re anywhere near Sea Pines Circle.
Roller’s Wine & Cheese
Wine, cheese and Christmas lights — what more could you want? This display at the new Roller’s on Palmetto Bay Road is definitely the most creative on the island. Bravo.
Coligny Plaza
Glowing gumdrop trees reflecting in Coligny’s pond make this display magical. It’s located just next to the Coligny Circle.
The original Dove Street
Just down the street from Coligny, this little neighborhood puts on an impressive, vibrant display of lights stretching down both sides of the street.
Shelter Cove Marina
The lit-up boats at Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina are worth getting out of the car for, trust me. Start your tour at the center of the harbor to take a traditional Christmas photo with Neptune in a Santa hat, then take a stroll around the marina where you’ll find beautiful, bright boats shining with holiday delight.
Shelter Cove Towne Centre
Hundreds of Christmas lights covering palm trees and shops make this display one of the biggest and brightest on the island.
Yaglenski Family Dancing Holiday Light Spectacular
Enjoy the lights and leave a letter for Santa in the mailbox at this bedazzled home at 10 Oak Marsh Drive off Spanish Wells Road. There’s an “ice pond” made from lights, animated figures and lights synchronized to music. This magical display kicked off with a grand opening 6 p.m. Dec. 7.
Hilton Head Firefighters Christmas Lights
Visitors are invited to drive through the display that surrounds the station on William Hilton Parkway. Traditionally, more than 15,000 vehicles are counted, making this a “must-see” for the Christmas season on Hilton Head Island.
Orleander Street/Folly Field neighborhood
You can see this beautiful neighborhood glowing from William Hilton Parkway near the Folly Field area. Take a turn off Folly Field Road and check out Orleander Street where every house is aglow.
Bonus
Head north on William Hilton Parkway and look at this brilliant Port Royal Plantation backyard to the east of the road. You won’t be disappointed.
