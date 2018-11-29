Firemen revive Beaufort Co. pet after fire started by dryer, officials say

Burton and Beaufort Port Royal Fire Departments responded to an apartment fire at Oakview Commons in Burton late Wednesday night.
A neighbor heard a smoke alarm in the apartment just after 9 p.m., the release says. Upon investigation, the neighbor saw smoke and called 911.
Firefighters entered through the front door of the unit and immediately found a kitten not breathing inside the home, a release says.
The kitten was immediately handed to Beaufort County EMS personnel who were able to revive it. A second cat was later located under furniture and was uninjured.
“The kitten could have been a child,” said Burton Fire Chief Harry Rountree in the release. “Our community plays such an important role in its safety.”
The homeowners were not at the residence at the time of the fire. The neighbor’s concern likely reduced damage that could have been cause by the fire, the release says.
The fire was confined to the apartment, with a neighboring apartment suffering smoke damage.
It appears the fire originated from the dryer in the unit, the release says. However, the fire remains under investigation.
