70-year-old left his Hardeeville home on foot last week. He hasn’t been seen since

A Hardeeville man has been missing for nearly a week, and police are asking the public to be on the lookout for him.
Eugene Leffler, 70, left his home off Sunset Circle on foot Nov. 21, said Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward.
He was reportedly headed to a nearby gas station to get a pack of cigarettes, but he hasn’t been seen since leaving his home, Woodward said.
Leffler is described as 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds. He was wearing a tan jacket, light denim jeans and tennis shoes.
“We are going to search a wooded area today,” the police chief said.
Anyone with information about Leffler’s whereabouts may call the police department at 843-726-7519.
Comments