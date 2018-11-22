We asked Beaufort County readers to tell us about acts of kindness. Here’s what they said

The Thanksgiving season is a time of gratitude, and we asked our readers to tell us about people in the community who deserve some extra thanks.
These are people who serve others, who do little acts of kindness — and big acts of kindness, too — and don’t expect anything in return. They inspire others to be good people and do good things.
Here are the responses:
Lowcountry Angels and Jesselyn Simmons
I have thought for a while that someone should share the story of Lowcountry Angels, and the lady who started the page on Facebook, Jesselynn Simmons. She created a page where people can come together and help one another. It has been wildly successful!!! Families who are struggling, recently lost jobs, cancer diagnoses, or simply a rough patch in life can find help there. People can post, without being judged, and ask for food, gas, clothing. Even school uniforms and supplies were given to dozens of families this year. Others post things we have to give away, like the clothes my children have grown out of, household items I no longer need, furniture, etc. If you take a minute and scroll through the page, you will see what a difference she has made in SO many local peoples lives! I see so many requests for help — everyone who needs help gets it on this page — but what I don’t see is anyone thanking her for organizing and maintaining this page. She brings people together to help each other. She more than deserves a pat on the back for all she does! I know it has inspired me to be a better person and help more often! I do not know her personally, but she is an extraordinary human being who inspires over 2,000 people to help complete strangers daily!!! — Danna Sauls
Amy Henry
I am thankful for all her hard work and dedication to the kids in the Lady’s Island Middle School Robotics Program! She has just put a ton of time and effort into organizing all that is involved and volunteering her time with the kids. I want her to know she is greatly appreciated! — Emily Tran
Beaufort County school nurses
The School Nurses of Beaufort County are an amazing staff that help each other and the children of this county every day — and often into the night — without accolades or very much appreciation. I am THANKFUL for lead nurse Denise Unruh and this professional and highly trained group of ladies. — Dani Pennell
Dr. George Warner and staff
Dr. George Warner and his staff were incredibly kind and helpful to a patient that left their office and went home after having bloodwork done. Dr. Warner called the patient to inform her of the results and to advise her to go to the ER, while one staff member called 911 to go to her house and then the other staff member kept the patient on the phone until EMS arrived. The three of them went above and beyond to make sure this patient was taken care of and kept her talking and calm until help arrived. — Lisa Leake
Kimberly Smith
Kimberly Smith and her husband own a senior care service, Southern Helpers, and she is one of the most kind women I know. My husband has Alzheimer’s, and she’s always helping us. Last summer I had surgery and was in the hospital for five days. Kim was always checking on my husband and helping my children out. She personally came every evening when I first got home and helped both of us out with dinner. She is the most unselfish person I know. — Joan Taylor
The Links chapter members
Members of the Hilton Head chapter of The Links Inc. surprised a foster mom of three non-related children with a random act of kindness. Our Chapter members heard her story and decided that she MUST receive a blessing. This woman of very meager means says “she does not have a big home, but she has a big heart filled with love for the children.” She also says God charges us to be a blessing and she is stepping up! That says it all! We surprised her at her church where she volunteers in the after school program. We are hopeful that our gift card and gift check will insure a Happy Thanksgiving for this family. — Facebook post
Lance Cpl. Robert Byrd of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
We would like to take the opportunity to recognize one of our deputies, who performed admirably recently on two different occasions. Last week, after an elderly resident turned in unused prescription medication at our drug drop off location in Beaufort, Lance Cpl. Robert Byrd observed her having difficulty walking to her vehicle. He offered the elderly woman his arm and escorted her back to her vehicle safely. While on patrol over this past weekend, Byrd encountered a person who was unresponsive and exhibiting symptoms of opioid overdose. He quickly administered naloxone, which helped sustain that person’s life. — Sheriff’s Office news release
Tony Solomon
Tony Solomon is a retired Marine who lives in Bluffton. He organized the Vets Rock event to honor our veterans and raise money for homeless veterans in our community. He did this selfless act basically on his own with donations from the community. It would be nice to recognize Tony for his hard work on the event and see about helping him expand the event next year. — Lisa Aichele
