Here’s why your water tastes weird on Hilton Head and in Bluffton this week

The flushing out of water line in the Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort areas may have finished Nov. 9, but several residents took to Facebook as late as Nov. 12 to report a continuing chlorine-like odor in their water.
But officials at the Hilton Head Public Service District say it’s nothing to be alarmed of.
The chlorine taste or odor in the water is not dangerous and is a residual effect of the annual flushing in the three area public service districts — Hilton Head, Broad Creek and Beaufort-Jasper, general manager of the Hilton Head PSD Pete Nardi told the Island Packet.
The annual flush took place from Oct. 26 through Nov. 9.
Nardi said customers “might get a chlorine taste or odor during the flush” of water lines, and that “it’s not necessarily weird” to get leftover chlorine appearances “this close to the end of the flush.”
He said the odor should go away in the next few days. The PSD suggests chilling water in an open container in the refrigerator before drinking it to eliminate the odor.
Hyper-chlorination of water lines happens once per year, Nardi said. Flushing water lines with chlorine disinfects the water and kills any pathogens that could be harmful.
“If folks are sensitive to it, just look out for it in the end of October and beginning of November,” Nardi said.
Concerned customers can contact Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority at (843) 987-9200; the Hilton Head Public Service District at (843) 681-5525; or the Broad Creek Public Service District at 843-785-7582.
