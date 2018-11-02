The story behind the Wings of Freedom Tour’s vintage World War II bomber planes

By
By

You may see a WWII fighter plane flying over Hilton Head Island this weekend. Here’s why

By Katherine Kokal

kkokal@islandpacket.com

November 02, 2018 10:37 AM

If you’re on Hilton Head Island this weekend, look up. You may see a vintage World War II bomber soaring above your head.

The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour is bringing the B-24 Liberator to the Hilton Head Island Airport as part of a 110-city tour of the classic planes, according to a news release.

The Liberator bomber will fly in Nov. 2 and be available for tours until Nov. 4. According to the news release, the aircraft will be open to visit from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.

“B-24 (planes) were the backbone of the American effort during the war from 1942 to 1945 and were famous for their ability to sustain damage and still accomplish the mission,” according to Hunter Chaney, the director of marketing for the Collings Foundation.

The aircraft is available for tours and flying experiences through the weekend. Tour tickets can be purchased at event and are $15 for adults and $5 for children.

For more information, call 800-568-8924 or visit the Collings Foundation website.

The event is in partnership with the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival, which is hosting events at Port Royal golf Club and elsewhere on the island.

