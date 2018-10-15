Swimmer visiting from another country dies on Tybee Island, officials say

A tourist died while swimming off Tybee Island Sunday, but the cause of his death has not been determined, officials say.
Tybee Fire Rescue responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. with reports of a possible drowning, reported WSAV.
People at the beach reported that the man was floating upside down for some time before he was pulled from the water.
Several bystanders tried to do CPR for about five minutes before he was transported by Chatham County EMS, reported WSAV.
The man was transported to Memorial Hospital, where he then died, reported WTOC. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Tybee Island’s mayor told WSAV that the man was visiting with his family from another country and that he had suffered from a stroke a month earlier.
There were no lifeguards on duty because it is off-season, reported the television station.
