House catches fire in neighborhood near Gullah Museum of Hilton Head

A house caught fire just before 11 a.m. Friday on Clifford Miller Drive on the north end of Hilton Head Island, according to officials.
Smoke was coming from the home when firefighters arrived on the scene, said Tom Dunn, emergency management coordinator for the town.
He said firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.
Three people who live in the home were all reported to be safe, according to Dunn.
The single-family residence is in the neighborhood near the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head.
Gumtree Road was blocked temporarily to allow firefighters access to the neighborhood, according to a news release from Hilton Head Fire Rescue and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Around 11:30 a.m., the road had reopened.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, Dunn said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments