Dog named Mercy rescued from burning home in Ridgeland may not recover, owner says

A dog found unresponsive in a burning home was revived by Ridgeland firefighters using a small oxygen mask on Sunday, according to the Ridgeland Fire Department.
But despite the firefighters’ efforts, the 3-year-old shih tzu named Mercy is “not out of the woods,” according to Henry Criss, spokesman for the Ridgeland department.
Heavy smoke was coming from the residence on East Adams Street when crews from the Ridgeland department and Jasper County Fire-Rescue arrived on scene, a news release from the department said.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found the pet in the home, according to Henry Criss, spokesman for the Ridgeland department.
He said the fire engine carries animal resuscitation equipment donated by as part of the Invisible Fence Brand’s Project Breathe. The kit contains a pet-sized oxygen mask that was used to revive Mercy.
It was the first time the firefighters had used the kit since their training, Criss said.
Initially, it seemed that Mercy would make a full recovery, said her owner Tamika Edwards, who was in church when she got news from her landlord about the fire and rushed home.
After a trip to the emergency vet clinic, Mercy and Edwards stopped by the Ridgeland Fire Department to say thanks, Criss said.
But Edwards said she had to bring Mercy back to the vet on Monday after she stopped eating and drinking and couldn’t seem to move her hind legs.
“She’s suffering with some slight brain damage,” Edwards said, explaining that the smoke and toxins from items burning in the fire may be the cause. “She’s holding on. She’s fighting. She’s trying.”
Edwards said firefighters were able to contain the fire, but she still lost almost everything she owned.
“Everything in the house melted,” Edwards said. “Anything that could melt did.”
Criss said investigators believe the fire started in the home’s kitchen, but the exact cause remained under investigation on Monday.
Edwards said that, more than the material things, though, she worries about losing Mercy.
“I’ve had her since she was a puppy,” Edwards said. “I went though a lot of hard times, and I never felt alone because she was there.”
The Project Breathe website said tens of thousands of pets die each year in fires, mostly from smoke inhalation.
At least 190 pets have been saved using equipment donated through the program, the website said.
