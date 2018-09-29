Boaters beware: Coast Guard creates safety zone along Beaufort Co waterway after plane crash

The U.S. Coast Guard in Charleston has established a temporary safety zone on Beaufort-area waters near Little Barnwell Island due to potential hazards left behind from a multi-million dollar Marine Corps Air Station jet airplane crash on Friday.
The safety zone will be in place through Oct. 10, or until salvage operations are complete, on the waters of Whale Branch in the vicinity of Little Barnwell Island, Long Island and Bluff Island, according to a Coast Guard news release.
The zone covers all navigable waters of Whale Branch encompassed within a 1,500-yard radius of position 32°30’32’‘N, 080°47’23’‘W, the release said.
“No one shall enter, transit through, anchor in or remain within the safety zone unless specifically authorized by the COTP or their on-scene designated representative,” the release said.
The pilot in the crash ejected safely from a single-seat Lockhead Martin F-35B Lightning II Marine Corps Training Squadron VMFAT-501 — a unit known as the “Warlords” — around 11:45 a.m.
The pilot and was listed in stable condition as of Friday evening. No injuries or damages have been reported.
Comments