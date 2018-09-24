Could vacation rentals be coming to Old Town Bluffton? New plans have residents worried

A local property manager hoping to build luxury short-term vacation rentals in the heart of Old Town Bluffton will present his plans Wednesday to the Bluffton Planning Commission.
The proposal, which would bring five one-bedroom cottages to 42 and 44 Wharf St., has already been met with opposition from Old Town residents, more than 30 of whom signed a petition Aug. 28, stating, “This project would negatively affect the quality of life for surrounding properties and lower the value of our homes.”
The petition goes on to say that the project, if approved, would set a “bad precedent” for building “tiny homes in Bluffton” and for putting a “commercial motel” among single-family homes.
Kevin Quat, president of Absolute Island Management, Inc., first outlined plans for Pop’s Place last month at the town’s Development Review Committee, which was attended by about a dozen members of the public, some of whom were there to voice support for the concept.
The cottages, also referred to as “bungalows,” would come with golf carts for rent, feature a central fire pit and be designed to provide what Quat calls “an authentic Lowcountry experience.”
“We’re looking to do this in a very luxury Bluffton experience where people will come and visit, stay, learn about the town, attend the festivals on Calhoun St., eat at the local shops — experience the town,” Quat said.
The DRC meeting, which normally sees a low public turnout, saw on Aug. 28 roughly 10 to 15 members of the public attend to weigh in on the project.
Corner Perk owner Josh Cooke expressed his support for the effects Pop’s Place could have on Old Town.
“I have kept up with this project since it was an idea and I think it’s perfect for Old Town,” he said. “I don’t think this would be that substantial an impact on that neighborhood, anything more than somebody renting out there some rooms in a house. People are constantly asking where to stay in Bluffton and there are hardly any places to stay yet in Bluffton.”
Local attorney and Beaufort County Councilman Tabor Vaux, however, saw the rental comparison as an issue for raising concerns about the concept.
“Anybody who’s lived next to a short-term rental or a VRBO knows how much of a pain it can be,” he said. “It’s a balance that seems like what the town’s doing with keeping it a small, quiet town and you’re threatening the parking and the residents’ rights to have a quiet neighborhood with the tourists who come in and party every night.”
Quat defended that possibility by saying his residents would sign a contract to obey the noise ordinances and any other relevant rules imposed by the town, with fines deductible through patrons’ credit cards he would have on file for anyone who violates them.
While there would be security cameras, Quat also said he would advise any residents to call police if his patrons are seen breaking any laws.
“It comes down to effective management,” he said. “Anyone can be loud or disrespectful. I want to promote management to the T and ensure a good experience. The way to accomplish that is by expectations, rules and regulations.”
With regard to the questions raised about disrupting the area, Quat said he has a personal stake in Old Town himself.
“I live on Calhoun St.,” he said. “I’m right around the corner from Wharf St. if I’m needed. This is the community where I live, work and give back. I’m doing my ability to answer any questions and my hope is that this adds to Bluffton. My door is always open.”
If approved by the Planning Commission, the project will later go in front of Town Council for a vote.
