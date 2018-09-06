Fire consumes this Lowcountry mansion you might have seen on the way to Charleston

For the second time in less than three weeks, fire has destroyed a large Lowcountry plantation home.
A home at Myrtle Grove Plantation, located on White Hall Road between Sheldon and Green Pond, burned in a fire late Wednesday and early Thursday, according to Marty Stallings, assistant chief with Colleton County Fire-Rescue.
While the home is on the historic Myrtle Grove Plantation site, the structure itself is not an old one, Stallings said.
He estimated the home to be 8-10 years old.
The fire could be seen across the marsh from S.C. 17, witnesses reported on Facebook.
Firefighters from Sheldon Fire District also responded to the scene, where firefighters worked for around 12 hours, according to posts on the Colleton County Fire-Rescue Twitter page.
Live 5 News in Charleston reported that firefighters used water from a nearby lake to fight the fire.
No one living in the house was injured in the blaze, but a firefighter was treated for a laceration and released from Colleton Medical Center, Stallings said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Thursday, he said.
On Aug. 19, a historic plantation home dating to 1929 was destroyed by a lightning-related fire in Lady’s Island’s Pleasant Point neighborhood.
