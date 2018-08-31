Vets think they’ve identified mystery illness affecting Hilton Head, Bluffton dogs

Dog owners worried about a mysterious respiratory illness spreading around Hilton Head Island now have a name to put with it, according to veterinarian Tracy Duffner of Heritage Animal Hospital.

The illness is a mutated form of canine parainfluenza — a virus, researchers from Colorado State University found, Duffner said.

“This outbreak has been kennel cough-like but more severe,” Duffner said. “The symptoms last longer.”

In early August, local veterinarians reported seeing a sharp increase in the number of cases of dogs coughing.

The illness was so contagious that Heritage Animal Hospital recommended dog owners in Hilton Head and Bluffton avoid grooming appointments and boarding facilities until more was known.

When dogs on Hilton Head started falling ill, tests were done to check for 11 viruses and bacteria that can cause coughing in dogs, but those results came back negative, Duffner told The Island Packet in early August.

Adding to the mystery was that the illness affected dogs that had been vaccinated and dogs that hadn’t been.

“The old parainfluenza vaccine doesn’t provide immunity,” Duffner said, explaining that she is recommending dogs have a newer intra-nasal vaccine that vets hope will offer some protection.

“It’s the best tool we have right now,” Duffner said.

Still, there’s some uncertainty.

“We don’t know if the vaccine will be protective,” Duffner said. “The vaccine companies are going to have to research this.”

Duffner said she’s still seeing dogs that developed coughs after being at boarding facilities or grooming facilities on Hilton Head.

“It’s slowing down, but we’re still seeing a lot of new cases,” she said.



