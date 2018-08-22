9 apartments damaged after couch catches fire in Port Royal, officials say

Residents of 9 apartments were displaced Tuesday night after an electronic device caught fire on a resident’s couch at the Parc at Broad River complex in Port Royal, according to fire officials.
Fire Chief Reece Bertholf, of the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department, said the device, which was being charged when it caught fire, was burned up in the blaze.
He would not specify what type of device it was but said insurance investigators would be making that determination.
The building’s sprinkler system was activated and residents were evacuating when firefighters arrived just after 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from the fire department.
Smoke was coming from the third-floor apartment where the couch was burning, the news release said.
It said firefighters were able to put out the fire “within minutes” of arriving.
The apartment where the fire started sustained fire, water and smoke damage, Bertholf said. Neighboring apartments sustained various levels of water damage.
Attempts to reach apartment managers by phone on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Bertholf said there are 36 apartments in the building.
No one was injured in the fire, the news release said.
Burton and Parris Island firefighters also responded to the scene.
Burton Fire District posted a photo on Facebook of a firefighter holding a cat that was rescued from the building.
