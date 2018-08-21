‘Hero’ Savannah teen saw his elderly neighbor’s house on fire. Then ran inside

A 17-year-old rescued his neighbor after he saw that the elderly man’s house was on fire Monday night in Savannah, according to a news release from Savannah Fire Rescue.
The student was identified as Taequan Mitchell, a student at Savannah High School, in a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.
Mitchell asked his mother to call for help while he went inside the burning Alaska Street home where Samuel Solomon, 85, was sleeping, according to the fire department.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at 10:02 p.m., three minutes after the call, the news release said.
“Taequan ... woke Mr. Solomon, pulled him from the house and waited with him until Savannah Fire arrived to extinguish the blaze,” Jenel Few, spokesperson for the department, wrote in a second news release on Tuesday.
A window-mounted air conditioner had started the fire in the man’s bedroom, according to the release.
“Not only did Taequan exhibit exemplary bravery, he had the foresight to close the door of the burning room, which helped to prevent the fire and smoke from spreading throughout the structure,” Few wrote.
“Congrats new hero,” one person posted in response to the fire department’s Facebook post.
“Way to go young man. May the Lord pour out an abundance of blessings to you,” wrote another.
The teen is expected to be recognized by Savannah Fire Chief Charles Middleton as a hero in his neighborhood at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
