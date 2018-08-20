A woman was killed during alligator attack on Hilton Head. Here’s what we know

Laura Catherine captured another alligator taking a dip in the saltwater around Hilton Head Friday night — this time, in the island's Harbour Town Yacht Basin. Another gator known to frequent Skull Creek was recently caught on video eating a shark.
Marchers, many local small business owners, took to the streets in downtown Beaufort to protest Eat Sleep Play Beaufort, a popular digital media company. They accuse its owner, Gene Brancho, of unfair business practices and objectionable behavior.
A researcher from Clemson University noticed one of the pelicans he tagged on Hilton Head Island started making an odd trek inland — all the way to Oklahoma City. Here's what he thinks actually happened.
Do you know the proper way to remove a tick that’s attached to your body? Despite what you may have been told when you were younger, smothering or burning ticks is not a good idea. The correct removal method is even easier.
Two weeks after being bitten by a tick, Hilton Head Island's Jim Beck came down with alpha-gal, a tick borne allergy to meat and dairy. Here, he describes his diagnosis and how he is coping with the ailment.
Beaufort's Crystal Corley says she can just afford the rent at her low-income apartment, but now she has to move with short notice because the complex, Lady's Pointe, is going to market rates. Here she describes her frustration.