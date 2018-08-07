Wastewater spills out of a Beaufort County pumping station. Here’s what happened

A valve failure is being blamed after wastewater was spilled outside a Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority pump station on Sunday.
The CP16 Pump Station is located in the Buckwalter area of southern Beaufort County, according to a news release from the utility company.
The wastewater was spilled into the adjacent power line easement and did not enter a body of water, the news release said.
The air-release valve has been repaired, according to BJWSA, and signs were posted in the area.
BJWSA said it is working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to address any effects caused by the overflow.
This story will be updated.
Comments