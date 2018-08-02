Man airlifted after accident involving excavator at Hilton Head construction site

A man was injured in a construction accident Thursday in the Shelter Cove area, Hilton Head officials confirmed.
The accident occurred about 9:15 a.m. at 24 Shelter Cove Lane, where workers are constructing a building that will house a Chipotle and a Starbucks in front of the Kroger fuel station, according to Joheida Fister, spokesperson for Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue.
The man was taken by ambulance to the Hilton Head Airport, where he was then transported to a hospital by a Lifestar helicopter.
The accident involved an excavator, Fister said, but she did not know details about how the accident occurred or the nature of the man’s injuries.
The man’s identity was not available.
