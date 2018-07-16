Power out in parts of Bluffton. Here’s when SCE&G says you can expect repairs

Just over 1,400 households were without power on Monday morning in Bluffton, according to the outage map for SCE&G utility company.
The utility company’s estimated time for repairs was 10 a.m., according to its website.
The outages were affecting some neighborhoods between Bluffton Road and Buckwalter Parkway, and most of them were between the Bluffton Parkway and the May River.
The area without power includes part of Old Town Bluffton.
The utility reported 1,437 outages related to four incidents.
A similar area also was without power for several hours on Sunday night.
The cause of the power outages was unavailable.
SCE&G serves 51,446 customers in Beaufort County and another 7,099 customers in Jasper County.
This story will be updated.
Comments