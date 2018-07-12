West Nile found in Chatham County; How about Beaufort County?

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that mosquitos in Chatham County have tested posted for the West Nile Virus.
No human cases have been reported, according to a news release from the department.
It said samples of mosquitoes collected from the Pooler area tested positive, showing that the virus is circulating in the local population this year.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has not reported any cases of West Nile Virus in the state.
It did release a blog ahead of the Fourth of July about mosquitoes. The release states that mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile and Eastern equine encephalitis virus in 2017 in the state.
