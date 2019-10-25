Health Care Saturday is National Take-Back Day. Here’s where you can drop off unused prescription drugs

A national effort to collect old or unused prescription drugs is underway Saturday, with law enforcement agencies offering drop-off locations in Beaufort, Bluffton and Hardeeville.

The National Rx Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages the safe disposal of medicine no longer needed.

Rather than flush drugs down the toilet or throw them in the garbage — both of which can harm the environment — the public can take unused medicine, as well as vaping devices and cartridges, to a Take-Back location. Law enforcement agencies will take the drugs collected Saturday to a “controlled environment,” where they will be incinerated, said Lance Crick, first assistant U.S. attorney, South Carolina district.

Law enforcement agencies hope that Saturday’s event will help combat abuse of prescription drugs, a public health issue. The DEA reports that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. Keep unused drugs can lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose, a DEA press release said.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The DEA reports that non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second only to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America. “Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.”

Drop-off locations are open locally between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday. They offer a way to turn in, safely and anonymously, medicine no longer needed. Items that will not be accepted: inventory from medical practices, liquid medicines, syringes or needles or medical waste.

The Hardeeville police station, 26 Martin St.

Beaufort County Bluffton Government Center, 4819 Bluffton Parkway, Bluffton





Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center, 2001 Duke Street, Beaufort





The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department is working with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Lowcountry Alliance for Healthy Youth on the program.

“DEA’s 18th Prescription Drug Take Back event will allow Americans to safely and properly dispose of their unwanted/unused prescription medications,” said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “During Saturday’s Take Back event, DEA is taking a proactive step by collecting vaping devices and cartridges as we work with our partners to combat this emerging public health threat to the nation’s youth.”

On the most recent national Take Back Day, in April, the public turned in 469 tons of prescription drugs at more than 6,258 sites operated by the DEA and its 4,969 local and tribal partners. The public can find a nearby collection site at www.DEATakeBack.com or by calling 800-882-9539.

In recent years, pharmaceutical-related chemicals have been found in waterways across the country and even in our drinking water, Wastetodaymagazine.com reported in 2018.

“According to the University of Illinois, these chemicals can be traced back to drugs such as antibiotics, anti-depressants, steroids, seizure medications, painkillers and more. These chemicals not only have the potential to harm humans, they also threaten marine ecosystems. Studies have shown that these prescription chemical byproducts are causing changes in the behavior, reproduction and growth of many species, specifically frogs and fish,” the magazine wrote. “Even if you choose to throw your prescription pills away in the trash, they’ll still likely end up being pumped to wastewater treatment plants.”