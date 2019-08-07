Evacuation for Ridgeland trash fire extended another week. It’s still an emergency

Jasper firefighters spend an hour to extinguish fire at SC trash debris mountain Able Contracting's Material Recovery Center ignites as firefighters work to extinguish flames. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Able Contracting's Material Recovery Center ignites as firefighters work to extinguish flames.

RIDGELAND — The 20 to 25 residents who evacuated from Schinger Avenue on Friday to escape smoke from the smoldering trash mound in their neighborhood may stay in temporary housing for another week, Jasper County announced Wednesday.

Due to the months-long fire at the pile of debris owned by Able Contracting Inc., Jasper County extended the temporary housing option through Aug. 15 for neighbors along Schinger Avenue, according to a press release from Jasper County Emergency Services.

Before the county offered the housing option, residents complained of breathing and other health problems from the toxic smoke billowing into their homes.

“This will give them continued peace of mind as the county continues working with DHEC and EPA to resolve the Able Contracting site conditions,” the release said.

The S.C. Department of Environmental Health and Control will be working with an outside contractor to extinguish the fire at the trash pile starting on Friday, according to the release. The contractor may remove some debris from the site.

The emergency order issued by DHEC last week, which states the health of nearby residents and the environment are in “imminent and substantial danger” and prevents Able Contracting from accepting new debris at the site, is still in effect. Jasper County Fire-Rescue is monitoring the site and will suppress the fire as needed, according to the release.

“DHEC is continuing to monitor air quality and is waiting for results from water samples taken at the site,” the release said. “Jasper County, DHEC and the EPA remain in constant communications as all parties work toward a positive conclusion.”

This story will be updated when more information is available.