Local hospitals to open new emergency department in Okatie. Here’s when

Okatie-area residents will have a new healthcare option with the opening of a stand-alone emergency department.

The Tidewatch Emergency Center is a joint effort by Hilton Head Regional Healthcare and Coastal Carolina Hospital, according to a news release. The facility is set to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The 10,000-square-foot facility is located 9 miles from Coastal Carolina Hospital at Tidewatch Drive and S.C. 170. The emergency center is a $15 million investment and will be open 24 hours daily.

The department offers 12 treatment rooms, 24-hour physician coverage with nurses, techs and other providers, on-site imaging services, including X-ray and CT scanning, an on-site laboratory, on-site pharmacy and cardiopulmonary services.