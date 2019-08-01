Emergency Order issued for trash mound near Okatie. People in “imminent and substantial danger”

Jasper firefighters spend an hour to extinguish fire at SC trash debris mountain Able Contracting's Material Recovery Center ignites as firefighters work to extinguish flames. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Able Contracting's Material Recovery Center ignites as firefighters work to extinguish flames.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control issued an Emergency Order for the ongoing fire at a towering trash pile in Ridgeland. The health of residents and the environment are in “imminent and substantial danger,” the order said, but failed to address the next steps to keep residents safe.

The owner of the trash pile, located near many houses and businesses as well as “vulnerable populations such as pregnant women and children,” was allowed to continue accepting new debris at the site until late Wednesday. For more than a week, DHEC monitors located near the site continuously detected air quality levels considered hazardous and toxic.

The state has received complaints from neighbors about the smoke, smell and potential health risks since June 3, but DHEC regularly told residents and the media that the particulate levels at the site did not exceed the 24-hour health-based standard for fine particulate matter established by the EPA.

According to online information from the EPA, the health standard for 24-hour particle pollution exposure is 35 µg/m3. The levels at the site of the trash pile have been as high as 565 µg/m3 — more than double the range for air quality considered “hazardous.” Particle pollution levels are labeled as Good, Moderate, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, Unhealthy, Very Unhealthy and Hazardous. Exposure to greater than or equal to 250.5 ug/m3 is hazardous.

The elevated levels, first reported by The Island Packet on Tuesday, now constitute an emergency requiring immediate action, according to DHEC.

The agency has ordered Chandler Lloyd and Able Contracting to immediately stop all operations at the trash pile not related to extinguishing the fire. Lloyd is also required to hire a contracting company within 48 hours to extinguish the fire. A plan must be set in place to eliminate the fire within 72 hours.

When The Island Packet asked DHEC if residents should stay in the area, Tommy Crosby, the agency’s director of media relations, said he would call back later.

“The Department is working closely with the residents and businesses closest to the facility to ensure they are aware of potential health impacts and find solutions to minimize exposure,” said Myra Reece, DHEC’s environmental affairs director.