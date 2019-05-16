Beaufort County hospital grades are in. Here’s how your nearest med facility stacks up

Here’s what 10 common medical services cost at Beaufort and Jasper county’s hospitals From child delivery to heart failure, here's what 10 of the most common medical services cost at Beaufort and Jasper county's three hospitals — Hilton Head Hospital, Beaufort Memorial Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From child delivery to heart failure, here's what 10 of the most common medical services cost at Beaufort and Jasper county's three hospitals — Hilton Head Hospital, Beaufort Memorial Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital.

Grades have been released for Beaufort County hospitals, and it’s good news.

According to the Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2019 ratings, Hilton Head Hospital has scored an “A,” according to the nonprofit watchdog group’s website.

One of the criteria for the score was patient safety.

“It is an honor to see that everyone’s effort to placing safety at the forefront of our patients’ care has been recognized,” Jeremy Clark, CEO of the hospital and Market CEO of Hilton Head Regional Care.

The score is based on a rating system designed to give customers information they can use to make healthcare decisions for themselves or a loved one, according to a news release. The group assigns grades on an “A” through “F” scale to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital scored a “B,” according to the group’s website.

The scares for both hospitals have been on the rise for the last several years. Just 3 1/2 years ago, both were graded with a “C.”

Hilton head Hospital received a “B” last year, and Beaufort Memorial fell from an “A” to a “B.”

A grade for Coastal Carolina Hospital was not released by the organization this year due to “less available data in some measures,” according to Joel Taylor, CEO for the hospital.

In terms of overall patient safety, South Carolina hospitals ranked 12th — tying with Idaho — among the 50 states for the group’s spring 2019 grading period. The ranking jumped drastically from the state’s position as 26th after the group’s last grading period in fall 2018.