An assisted living place that has a pub and lounge is coming to Beaufort Co.

A new assisted living community is coming to the Bluffton area, and it will provide private rooms and apartments.
Sprenger Health Care Systems will open the skilled nursing and assisted living community at 60 Okatie Village Drive, according to a news release.
The facility will have a nursing wing with 60 private rooms and 45 private assisted-living apartments.
It will also provide a 3,000 square-foot therapy gym, multiple eateries that serve gourmet, chef-designed cuisine, an outdoor enclosed courtyard with patio rooms available and a built-in outdoor fireplace with patio seating, the release said.
An on-site chapel will be available for weekly services along with a nightly social hour in the pub and lounge.
The location is the company’s second community in South Carolina and is scheduled to open sometime this spring. An exact date was not yet available.
Paul Freeman, senior director of marketing for the company, said Friday that the assisted-living apartment portion of the community will open prior to the nursing wing.
The health care company owns 13 nursing homes, 12 assisted living and eight independent living communities in Ohio, Indiana and South Carolina. Health care services within the communities includes long-term nursing care, assisted and independent living, memory care, hospice, respite care and short-term post-acute rehabilitation.
A ribbon cutting for the Bluffton community will be March 21 at 5 p.m. with members of the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce present.
