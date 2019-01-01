‘Surprising:’ Beaufort County doesn’t have a 2019 ‘New Year’s Baby’ (yet)

Beaufort County has no new residents in 2019... so far.
As of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, none of the three labor and delivery units at Beaufort County hospitals — Hilton Head Hospital, Beaufort Memorial Hospital or Coastal Carolina Hospital — reported delivering any babies on New Year’s Day.
A nurse at Beaufort Memorial said it was “surprising” for there not to be a “New Year’s Baby” yet.
Meanwhile, a nurse at Coastal Carolina said they were “still in the race” for the first child born in the new year in the county.
Hilton Head and Beaufort Memorial reported that there was no one in labor as of Tuesday afternoon, but a nurse at Coastal Carolina said she saw some “definite prospects” in her labor and delivery unit.
In previous years, newborns have unknowingly competed for the title of the first baby born in the new year.
In 2017, John Lance Barber- Kaczowka was born at Beaufort Memorial at 7:32 a.m. on Jan. 1. He was followed swiftly by Zanias Robinson across town at Coastal Carolina, who was born at 8:38 a.m.
