Coronavirus

Free COVID-19 testing is returning to Hilton Head. Here’s when, where

Free COVID-19 testing will soon be available again on Hilton Head Island.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will host testing clinics between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each Monday from Sept. 13 through Nov. 29 at Fire Station 4 at 400 Squire Pope Road.

The tests are free. No appointments or insurance are needed. IDs are not required.

Results should be available within 48 to 72 hours, according to the town.

The island has lacked a free testing site for months.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Delta’s impact

Island residents had to travel to Tanger Outlets 2 in Bluffton to visit a free testing clinic this summer.

Why?

Hilton Head Hospital shut down its drive-thru testing site in late April as COVID-19 cases dropped this spring.

But that was before the super-contagious delta variant began to rapidly spread across South Carolina in July, leading to a record-breaking spike in infections and a surge in testing demand.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lack of testing sites

Jeremy Clark, CEO of Hilton Head Regional Healthcare, on Sept. 1 said the hospital had no plans to resume drive-thru testing, given the availability of tests at DHEC’s Tanger clinic.

Town Council member Alex Brown, though, during an Aug. 19 meeting had previously argued that the town should try to support free testing sites on the island.

On Wednesday the town announced the new Fire Station 4 testing clinics.

Vaccine events

The town also has partnered with DHEC and Hilton Head Hospital to host four coronavirus vaccine events in the coming weeks.

Here are the dates and times:

COVID-19_HiltonHeadHospitalTentDM.jpg
A spokesperson for Hilton Head Hospital reported that a tent outside the emergency department, as seen here on Aug. 24, 2021, was proactively erected to be used when needed for COVID-19 screening and testing. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com
Profile Image of Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek is a reporter at The Island Packet covering COVID-19 recovery efforts. He is also a Report for America corps member. He recently graduated from Syracuse University and has written for the Tampa Bay Times, The Buffalo News and the Naples Daily News.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service