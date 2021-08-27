SC hospitals plea for help as COVID situation grows dire, say worst is yet to come

More from the series COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

Health systems in the Midlands are rapidly approaching crisis status as record numbers of COVID-19 patients, most of them unvaccinated and many younger than in prior surges, inundate the area’s largest hospitals and stretch the limits of facility staffing and capacity.

And it’s almost certain to get worse if more people don’t step up and start adhering to prescribed COVID-19 measures, doctors say.

“Our current surge, the trajectory is much steeper than we were back in January, and we fully expect to surpass our peak that we had back in January,” said Dr. Steve Shelton, an emergency medicine physician and Prisma Health’s incident commander in the Midlands. “This is serious business for us. I want to stress that we need help. We need our community to step up and support us.”

Leaders from the largest health systems in the Midlands held a joint media briefing Friday morning, one day after Upstate hospital officials held a similar gathering, to sound the alarm about the escalating situation and beg for the community to mask up, get vaccinated and take safety precautions.

“We need your help right now,” said Dr. Cale Davis, chief of staff and medical director of emergency medicine at Medical University of South Carolina in Columbia. “We cannot keep putting this kind of strain on our staff members and expect for more nurses to suddenly appear to take care of all of these patients. Instead, we’ve got to do something to curb this disease and the way to do that are the aforementioned masking, vaccinations, social distancing.”

South Carolina, which had just over 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide early last month, now has more than 2,100, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Friday’s total of 2,138 COVID-19 inpatients is the most since late January, and only about 300 off the single-day record of 2,466 set Jan. 13.

The state also reported more coronavirus cases Friday than any day since January, with 6,697 probable and confirmed cases, one of the highest single-day counts ever recorded in South Carolina.