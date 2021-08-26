Are Pfizer and Comirnaty the same? What to know about COVID vaccine name change

A vial with the Pfizer Biontech vaccine Comirnaty stands on a table at the vaccination center of German speciality chemicals company Evonik in Hanau, western Germany.

The recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine means more than just enticing some previously hesitant people to roll up their sleeves.

The upgrade from an emergency use authorization also means the developers are now allowed to market their product to the public via television, print and radio advertisements.

“They’re going to be everywhere,” Markus Saba, a health care marketing professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, told AdAge. “It’s the single biggest health issue in the last 100 years and Pfizer is on the cutting edge — you don’t hold back a single thing.”

And when you have something to promote, you need a brand name. That’s where “Comirnaty” (pronounced koe-mir’-na-tee) comes in.

However, the name change led some people to believe the Food and Drug Administration-approved Comirnaty is a different version of the Pfizer vaccine — it’s not.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comirnaty has “the same formulation” as the Pfizer vaccine, according to the FDA.

Yet, you may still hear the phrase “Pfizer vaccine” floating around. That’s because the shot is still under an EUA for children between 12 and 15 years old. The FDA approval only covered people aged 16 and older.

The nuance explains why the FDA says the licensed Comirnaty vaccine “can be used interchangeably” with the unlicensed Pfizer shot.

The vaccine is still under an EUA for the administration of third doses for certain immunocompromised individuals as well. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines still await full FDA approval but remain available for adults under an EUA.

The new brand name “is coined from Covid-19 immunity, and then embeds the mRNA in the middle, which is the platform technology, and as a whole the name is meant to evoke the word community,” Scott Piergrossi, president of operations and communications of the Brand Institute, a branding agency that specializes in the development of brand names and identities, told Fierce Pharma in December.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

More than 171.7 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Aug. 25 — about 52% of the total population, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. About 206.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered.