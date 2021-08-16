Coronavirus

Hilton Head mayor declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge. What that means

Hilton Head Island’s mayor has declared a state of emergency due to the Lowcountry’s ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, according to assistant town manager Angie Stone.

Mayor John McCann signed the emergency declaration just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Stone said in an interview with The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. A copy of the order was not immediately available.

Town Manager Marc Orlando can now require residents and staff to wear masks at Town Hall, Stone said.

She added that the town is making several adjustments to its operations to address the region’s recent wave of coronavirus infections:

The island’s Town Council will discuss the new state of emergency declaration during its Tuesday meeting, Stone said. The council, she said, can consider whether they want to enact any ordinances under the state of emergency.

The town’s previous COVID-19 mask ordinance, which ended in May, was partially based on McCann’s original coronavirus state of emergency, which expired July 1.

The new state of emergency, which went into effect Monday, comes amid a record-breaking spike in COVID-19 cases. The super-contagious delta variant has been sweeping the state in recent weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Profile Image of Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek is a reporter at The Island Packet covering COVID-19 recovery efforts. He is also a Report for America corps member. He recently graduated from Syracuse University and has written for the Tampa Bay Times, The Buffalo News and the Naples Daily News.
