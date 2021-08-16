Hilton Head mayor declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge. What that means

Hilton Head Island’s mayor has declared a state of emergency due to the Lowcountry’s ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, according to assistant town manager Angie Stone.

Mayor John McCann signed the emergency declaration just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Stone said in an interview with The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. A copy of the order was not immediately available.

Town Manager Marc Orlando can now require residents and staff to wear masks at Town Hall, Stone said.

She added that the town is making several adjustments to its operations to address the region’s recent wave of coronavirus infections:

Town Council members, if they choose, can virtually attend council meetings.

The town will resume its livestreams of Town Council meetings on Facebook. The council’s next regular meeting is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Kelly Bouthillet, a local nurse practitioner, has been contracted to advise Stone on COVID-19 issues.

The town wants to partner with DHEC to host vaccine clinics at local events like the Hilton Head Wine and Food Festival or Hilton Head Island Shrimp Festival, Stone said. The clinics could improve local vaccine access later this fall, she said.

The island’s Town Council will discuss the new state of emergency declaration during its Tuesday meeting, Stone said. The council, she said, can consider whether they want to enact any ordinances under the state of emergency.

The town’s previous COVID-19 mask ordinance, which ended in May, was partially based on McCann’s original coronavirus state of emergency, which expired July 1.

The new state of emergency, which went into effect Monday, comes amid a record-breaking spike in COVID-19 cases. The super-contagious delta variant has been sweeping the state in recent weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.