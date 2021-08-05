Coronavirus
Vaccine event scheduled in northern Beaufort Co. as COVID-19 cases spike. Here’s when
The Medical University of South Carolina is hosting a coronavirus vaccine clinic Saturday afternoon in Yemassee.
The clinic will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Yemassee Heights apartment complex at 21 Castle Hall Road and is part of the Summer Gospel Festival.
MUSC will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is free and available to people 12 or older.
Walk-ups are welcome at the event, though appointments are encouraged. You can sign-up for a shot online at https://muschealth.org/vaccine-scheduling — select “Beaufort County” under the community events section.
The Okatie-based Everyday Mission Trip: Evangelism Organization runs the Summer Gospel Festival, which includes a worship service, community meal and school supplies drive.
“Just as polio, measles, and mumps vaccines saved lives, so too will the COVID-19 vaccine save lives,” state Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, a Democrat who represents District 45, said in a news release. “Now is not the time to rely upon speculation and rumors, TRUST THE SCIENCE.”
The Lowcountry has recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases recently, as the super-contagious Delta variant spreads across the state, but experts say Pfizer’s vaccine is still effective against the variant.
Beaufort County’s seven-day average of newly confirmed infections, as of Wednesday, was 77 cases per day. That’s the highest the average has been since early February.
The county was listed as a COVID-19 “hotspot” in a Tuesday report from the Biden administration and reported a “rapid rise” in coronavirus cases Sunday over the previous two weeks.
Roughly 58% of Beaufort County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
