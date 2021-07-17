Want a grocery gift card? You can get one at these Hilton Head COVID vaccine clinics

South Carolina’s Neighborhood Outreach Connection wants you to add a COVID-19 vaccine to your next grocery list.

The local organization is holding two vaccine clinics on Hilton Head Island Tuesday and Wednesday, with plans to give out $25 grocery cards to the first 100 attendees at both events, according to volunteer Tru Dee Bamberg.

Both clinics are using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Attendees do not have to preregister to get vaccinated.

However, if they want to preregister or get more information, they can do so by calling the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control at 843-607-9549 or texting 814-282-3089 for Tuesday’s clinic and 843-681-4100 for Wednesday’s clinic.

Tuesday’s clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sandalwood Pantry, located at 114 Beach City Road.

Wednesday’s clinic will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at NOC New Oaks Center, located at 4 Southwood Park Drive, near the Dunkin’ Donuts store on Highway 278.