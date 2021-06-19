COVID cases keep falling in SC, with nearly 40% of state vaccinated

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 726 new cases of coronavirus from June 13 to 18.

That’s an average of about 145 reported cases a day.

DHEC is now reporting new COVID-19 data Monday through Friday.

At the height of coronavirus in the state, it would not have been unusual to see more than 1,00 and at times upwards of 7,000 new cases in a single day.

All other major indicators of coronavirus spread also declined week over week.

From June 13 to 18, at least 14 deaths were reported. The percent of positive tests was 2.34.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a positivity rate consistently below 5% means the virus spread is slowing in a community.

Almost 50,000 more people were reported to have completed vaccination as of June 11, the last day reported by DHEC. Nearly 1.72 million people are vaccinated. That’s nearly 40% of the state’s residents.

As of Friday, 142 people were hospitalized in the state with coronavirus. That’s down from 168 last week.

At least 595,448 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 9,792 have died since March 2020, according to DHEC.

DHEC has launched its “Shot and a Chaser” campaign in partnership with the South Carolina Brewers Guild. The campaign will reward anyone who gets a COVID-19 shot at select breweries across the state with a free beer or soda, the agency said.

To learn how to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit The State’s website.