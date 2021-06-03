How Beaufort Co. residents can apply for SC’s $272 million in COVID-19 rent relief

Thousands of Beaufort County residents are likely eligible for a new COVID-19 rental assistance program that’s geared toward S.C. tenants who faced financial setbacks throughout the pandemic.

The state’s housing finance and developing authority launched the program on May 5 but has received only 116 applications from people in Beaufort County, according to SC Housing spokesman Chris Winston.

The authority estimates that the county has 4,681 “severely cost burdened” renter households that may qualify for the roughly $272 million statewide program.

“I think there’s been less urgency” to apply, Winston said. “A lot of people are getting back into their lives.”

The program, however, can still help South Carolinians who struggled early last year due to coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs.

Eligible applicants could receive up to 12 months of assistance with late rent and/or utility payments dating back to March 13, 2020. Some people may also qualify for up to three months of future rent assistance.

The program, which is called SC Stay Plus, is funded by the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act, a $2.3 trillion spending bill that Congress passed in late December.

Who qualifies?

Eligible renters must:

Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

Have a household income at or below 80% of the area’s median income adjusted by family size (those numbers can be found online here: http://bit.ly/IncomeLimitsSC)

Have qualified for unemployment, experienced a drop in household income, “incurred significant costs” or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19

Preference will be given to households with an income at or below 50% of the area’s median income, those with a person unemployed for more than 90 days or those already in the eviction process.

SC Housing has received about 5,000 applications from around the state, Winston said in an interview Thursday. Each renter requests between $3,000 and $4,000 on average, he said.

How do you apply?

Go to http://bit.ly/SCStayPlus or call (803) 336-3420 to start your application.

Renters should collect:

Pictures or scans of a photo identification (like a driver’s license or passport)

A copy or photo of a signed lease or proof of rent payments

A 2020 federal tax return or a pay stub from the past 60 days

Proof of financial hardship, like a layoff notice or unemployment letter

Proof of a risk for housing insecurity or homelessness, such as an eviction notice or past due rent or utility notices

Not all of these documents are required to get assistance, and a lack of some items should not discourage tenants from applying, according to SC Housing.

Winston, the authority’s spokesman, recommended that Beaufort County residents submit their information sooner rather than later.

SC Housing must “obligate” all of the program’s funds by Sept. 30, according to the state.