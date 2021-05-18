Work in hospitality? Coligny restaurant will give you a COVID shot — and a $15 gift card

One Hilton Head Island restaurant is sweetening the deal for hospitality workers interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

FISH Casual Coastal Seafood is partnering with Burke’s Pharmacy to offer the Moderna vaccine to island hospitality workers from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in the Coligny Plaza restaurant’s back room.

Those who get vaccinated at the walk-in event will receive a $15 FISH gift card.

The vaccine is free. A follow-up event, for the second shot, is planned for June 28. Those who cannot make it can schedule a dose on their own with Burke’s.

Not a hospitality worker? South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering several free clinics around the Lowcountry that do not require an appointment. DHEC clinics currently offer only the Moderna vaccine, which is limited to those 18 and older.

Here’s where they are:

Tuesday, May 18, noon – 6 p.m.: Varnville Town Hall, 95 E Palmetto Avenue, Varnville

Tuesday, May 18, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Hampton County Health Department, 531 West Carolina Avenue, Varnville

Friday, May 21, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Bluffton Health Clinic, 4819 Bluffton Parkway - Suite 132, Bluffton

Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Ebenezer Iglesias, 35 State Road S-7-50, Okatie

Trying to stick to Jasper County? According DHEC’s vaccine lookup tool, Pfizer vaccines are available at Ridgeland’s Walgreens location and the CVS in Hardeeville, and Moderna vaccines are available at Jamison Consultants in Ridgeland, Ridgeland Medical Center, Publix in Hardeeville, Hardeeville Medical Center and the Walmart in Hardeeville.

Last week, the CDC approved use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in those ages 12 and up. An estimated 250,000 South Carolinians became eligible for the vaccine, which requires a parent or guardian signature for those younger than 16.

Find clinics and pharmacies offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines here: https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/.