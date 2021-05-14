287 vaccinations, 6 new COVID-19 cases announced in Beaufort County on Friday

State health officials on Friday announced that another 287 Beaufort County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

About 51.1% of county residents who are 15 or older have now received a shot, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Coronavirus spread, meanwhile, remains low after a winter spike.

Six new COVID-19 cases and two probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Friday. No new deaths were announced.

Jasper County recorded three infections, one probable case and zero deaths Friday.

Local numbers

COVID-19 inoculation rate for fully vaccinated Beaufort County residents as of Wednesday (the most recent date for which data are available): 4,035 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents 15 and up. That’s the fifth-highest rate in South Carolina.

Seven-day average of new first-dose vaccinations (DHEC reports its data on a two-day delay): 279 per day

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 80,254

New first-dose vaccinations announced Friday: 287

Percentage of the county’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 51.3%

Statewide numbers

New first-dose vaccinations announced Friday: 5,655

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 1,801,744

Percentage of the state’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 43.8%

Percentage of S.C. residents 15 and up who have completed vaccination: 35.4%

ZIP code data

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 leads the county with 19,546 vaccinations since late last year. Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 13,568 vaccinations, which is the second-highest figure in the county. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 10,626 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has recorded 13,150 resident inoculations.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 5,576 inoculations, though DHEC’s data do not include federally administered vaccines for military members north of the Broad River.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Seven-day average of new cases: roughly six per day

Total cases: 14,937 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 194 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Wednesday: 58.3 cases per 100,000 people, a “moderate” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we covered this story Facts about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Carolina are changing rapidly. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette are trying to publish important information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated if more information becomes available or if facts become clearer.